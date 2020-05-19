Football

German soccer boss proposes salary caps

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Robert Lewandowski erzielte gegen Union Berlin sein 26. Saisontor in der Liga

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

The head of Germany's football federation (DFB) proposed salary caps to help make the sport more sustainable, saying the coronavirus pandemic offered a chance to implement reforms for the future.

Germany's Bundesliga on Saturday became the first major European football league to resume after a continent-wide stoppage due to the coronavirus, thanks to thorough testing of players and staff.

Football

Plan for no fans at Bulgarian matches runs into criticism

AN HOUR AGO

"We must bring professional football closer to the people again," said DFB president Fritz Keller, according to the federation's website. "We have to think about a salary cap."

"Commissions for player advisors and huge transfer sums are increasingly irritating society and alienate it from our beloved sport," he added.

He said German football needed to be self-critical, and the COVID-19 crisis "offers the opportunity to look ahead and to reposition football in order to preserve it for future generations."

He said football's coronavirus testing capacity could meanwhile help society in general.

"I see football as having a responsibility to contribute... Preventive and large-scale testing could help to contain the virus until a vaccine is developed," he said.

"Should politics and science decide in favour of preventive testing, football will make its contribution to the success of this measure: with its unifying power, popularity, logistics and infrastructure."

Play Icon
WATCH

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29

Transfers

Maddison? Grealish? Sancho? Assessing United's top transfer targets

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Sports Minister says Serie A restart depends on contagion curve

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bucharest reconfirms its position as Euro 2020 host

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

Plan for no fans at Bulgarian matches runs into criticism

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Maddison? Grealish? Sancho? Assessing United's top transfer targets

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Sports Minister says Serie A restart depends on contagion curve

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Leverkusen rout Bremen as Havertz hits brace

00:01:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Rondos are back as Barca return to group trainings

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Hazard admits fitness lacking but Belgian 'very happy' to be back training

00:00:50
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

YESTERDAY AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

YESTERDAY AT 06:43
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Football

Football news latest - Adams slams Arsenal desire

06/12/2019 AT 18:23
Northern Ireland Open

O'Sullivan storms into semis after thrashing Murphy

15/11/2019 AT 21:31
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

17/05/2020 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
World Cup Qualification UEFA

Belgium's Meunier joins Hazard on sidelines

24/03/2017 AT 14:44
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePlan for no fans at Bulgarian matches runs into criticism
Next articleBucharest reconfirms its position as Euro 2020 host