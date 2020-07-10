Football

German soccer fans may return to stadiums this autumn

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
10 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - German soccer fans may be able to return to stadiums to cheer on their heroes in national team and Bundesliga matches soon, the German Football Association (DFB) and the German football league (DFL) said on Friday.

The two bodies are working with health authorities on ways to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19 at matches as well as on the way to and from the stadium.

DFB Secretary General Friedrich Curtius said in a statement that he expects that the association will develop a concept that will allow the German national team to play in front of spectators at home games this autumn.

Premier League

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to miss final games, says Jurgen Klopp

23 MINUTES AGO

Most sporting events were shut down earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While some leagues have resumed, matches have been played behind closed doors and in eerie silence.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Thursday that domestic soccer in the Netherlands would resume in September with 15% to 35% of the stadium available for spectators but with no away supporters allowed.

To allow fans back to German Bundesliga matches as well, DFL said it was working with the federal health ministry to draw up guidelines for the local clubs. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Euro Icons - 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo – A final that was all about Ronaldo

31 MINUTES AGO
Play Icon
Transfers

Kai Havertz is ‘better than Cristiano Ronaldo’… and Chelsea are close to getting him – Euro Papers

36 MINUTES AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On