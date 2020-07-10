German soccer fans may return to stadiums this autumn

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - German soccer fans may be able to return to stadiums to cheer on their heroes in national team and Bundesliga matches soon, the German Football Association (DFB) and the German football league (DFL) said on Friday.

The two bodies are working with health authorities on ways to reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19 at matches as well as on the way to and from the stadium.

DFB Secretary General Friedrich Curtius said in a statement that he expects that the association will develop a concept that will allow the German national team to play in front of spectators at home games this autumn.

Most sporting events were shut down earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While some leagues have resumed, matches have been played behind closed doors and in eerie silence.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Thursday that domestic soccer in the Netherlands would resume in September with 15% to 35% of the stadium available for spectators but with no away supporters allowed.

To allow fans back to German Bundesliga matches as well, DFL said it was working with the federal health ministry to draw up guidelines for the local clubs. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Christian Radnedge)

