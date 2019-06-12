Germany beat Spain to close in on next round

The two-times champions, who beat China in their group opener, are on six points, with Spain in second on three. China and South Africa, who play each other on Thursday, have no points. Spain had more possession, but Germany looked more dangerous despite missing the injured Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Daebritz grabbed the winner on the rebound in the 42nd minute to stretch Germany's unbeaten run to 14 matches, the longest of any team in France.

The introduction of Germany's 18-year-old Klara Buehl after the break instantly gave them more pace and options in attack as Spain gradually dropped deeper.

Germany play South Africa next while Spain take on China. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)