The Chelsea striker scored twice after Leroy Sane had cancelled out a surprise 12th minute lead by the visitors.

The Germans, in the midst of an overhaul following their 2018 World Cup first round exit, are now top of Group A4 on nine points, one ahead of Spain whom they face on Tuesday. The top team qualifies for the final stage of the competition.

Ukraine, who had four players, including top striker Andriy Yarmolenko, ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the game, are third on six points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

