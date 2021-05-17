Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss Germany's Euro 2020 campaign after suffering a knee injury while playing for Barcelona.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Celta Vigo, which ended Barca's La Liga title challenge with one game left in the season.

But he is now set to undergo knee surgery later this month and will not be available for selection this summer.

"I have decided together with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee," Ter Stegen wrote on Instagram.

"I’m sad that I will miss Euro 2020 this summer with Germany. For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it!

"After the summer break, when we are back on the pitch I hope to be able to play with fans once again, I miss it! Thank you for your support throughout a difficult season and stay healthy!"

Ter Stegen has made nearly 300 appearances for Barcelona but has won just 25 caps for his country.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and Germany captain Manuel Neuer is expected to start at the Euros where they are in Group F along with Hungary, Portugal and world champions France, who they play in their first game on June 15 in Munich.

