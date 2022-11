Football

Germany star David Raum on his remarkable rise in football career so far - 'It was always my dream'

Germany international David Raum explained in an exclusive interview that he considered quitting football altogether after some struggles at SpVgg Greuther Furth. In addition, the new RB Leipzig player revealed he accidently rejected a call from national coach Hansi Flick. The full-back was speaking as part of a new Warner Bros. Discovery series, World at their Feet.

00:07:03, an hour ago