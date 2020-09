Ilkay Gundogan gave Joachim Loew's side the perfect start when he scored a clinical goal in the 14th minute but Silvan Widmer earned their smaller neighbours a deserved draw with an equaliser just before the hour.

In the end, Germany may have been grateful for the draw in the League A Group 4 game as the much livelier hosts created the better chances.

Germany failed to win any of their four games in the inaugural Nations League two years ago and have drawn their opening two games this time around. Switzerland have one point after losing their opener to Ukraine. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

