Germany to reopen large shops, allow soccer matches - sources

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Germany's state premiers will agree on further measures to ease coronavirus restrictions during a telephone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters on Monday.

The state premiers are expected to give the green light for large shops to reopen, probably from May 11, the sources said.

The states will also agree to reopen schools for all grades step-by-step, though most children will only be allowed to go to class in rotating shifts, not on daily basis, the sources said. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Andreas Rinke Writing by Michael Nienaber,)

