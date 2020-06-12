Football

Getafe resume La Liga campaign with 2-1 defeat at Granada

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

June 12 (Reuters) - Getafe's Champions League qualifying hopes took a knock as they resumed their La Liga campaign after a three-month hiatus with a 2-1 defeat behind closed doors at Granada on Friday.

David Timor's first-half opener was cancelled out in the second half by Djene's own goal following a blunder by goalkeeper David Soria, whose hands were again shaky as Carlos Fernandez struck the winner with 11 minutes left.

The result left Getafe in fifth place on 46 points from 28 games, level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad who play their game in hand at home to Osasuna on Sunday.

Football

Italian govt agrees to loosen football quarantine rule - reports

AN HOUR AGO

Granada moved up a place to eighth on 41 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Premier League

Society should learn anti-racism lesson from football, says Wenger

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Society should learn anti-racism lesson from football, says Wenger

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Italian govt agrees to loosen football quarantine rule - reports

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Society should learn anti-racism lesson from football, says Wenger

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Society should learn anti-racism lesson from football, says Wenger

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

La Liga is a duopoly once more: Who will be the next to break it?

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

10/06/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Vuelta a España

Contador enjoys fairytale win on L’Angliru, Froome on brink of Vuelta glory

09/09/2017 AT 14:56
Premier League

Is Alexis Sanchez really feeling as sick as a dog?

28/07/2017 AT 09:32
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Lyon President: Lacazette stays put despite ‘very nice’ Arsenal offer

16/06/2017 AT 10:14
Football

Dutch mention Koeman for manager job, LVG could be adviser

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
Premier League

How can Manchester United keep De Gea at Old Trafford?

13/02/2017 AT 08:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleItalian govt agrees to loosen football quarantine rule - reports