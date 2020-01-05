Getafe's Cucurella denies racially abusing Real's Militao

Cucurella released a statement on Twitter in response to reports he had used the word "mico", Spanish for monkey, during an altercation with the Brazilian defender, saying he had used the word "pico", Spanish slang for mouth.

The Spaniard, 21, wrote: "I would like clarify that at no point did I insult or belittle Militao. My words were 'Shut your mouth'. I wish to apologise if anyone felt offended by that.

"These are the only declarations I have made or will make on this matter."

Militao, who joined Real from Porto last year for a reported 40 million euros, did not make any comment on the incident. Real declined to comment. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)