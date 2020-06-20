Football

Getafe slip up again but VAR saves them from defeat

ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Getafe's bid to qualify for the Champions League for the first time continued to unravel as they could only draw 1-1 at home to struggling Eibar on Saturday although they escaped a worse fate as a late goal for the visitors was ruled out by a VAR review.

The Madrid side went ahead in the 30th minute through a well-worked move finished off by Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo but Eibar levelled in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the first half through a header from striker Charles.

Both sides had failed to win either of their first two matches since the season resumed although Eibar's Pedro Bigas thought he had clinched the three points with a glancing header in the 86th minute.

His effort, however, was ruled out for a narrow offside after a VAR review.

The draw keeps Getafe fifth on 48 points, one behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid who are in action later on Saturday against Real Valladolid. Eibar are 16th on 29, three above Real Mallorca who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
