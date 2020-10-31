The gap between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons was so brief that you can be forgiven if you missed it. Since returning from the first lockdown the presence of football has been perpetual, trundling along relentlessly in the cavernous, empty stadiums of England. Somewhere in that span, you may remember, Liverpool won their first league title for 30 years and everything reset; we go again for 2020-21, even it would seem in the face of the imminent second lockdown.

While that situation remains, it’s only natural to ponder one of football’s recurring questions: whether the champions can retain the title. In the case of Liverpool, it’s even more intriguing. Their cathartic title triumph in June didn’t simply fall out of the sky; it was preceded by back-to-back Champions League finals, the second of which secured their sixth victory in the competition in Madrid, and that barely logical, 97 point, second-placed finish to Manchester City in the Premier League in 2018-19. Retaining a league title is a fantastic achievement for any team; if this Liverpool team do, it could be evidence of something dynastic. In 2020-21 so far however, it’s looking unlikely that this campaign will be a similar procession to the previous one.

Staying at the top being harder than getting there is a cliché, but it endures for a reason. One of the most notable aspects of Liverpool’s meteoric efforts in the last few years has been the mileage that manager Jurgen Klopp has managed to get from the core of his first team who have, until recently, been blessedly unencumbered by injuries. Now, they are having to deal with them right at the heart of the defence. Virgil van Dijk has been reported to have had successful knee surgery this week, but their transformative centre back looks set to miss most if not all of what remains of this season.

It’s a huge blow that Liverpool haven’t quite absorbed yet, as evidenced by the reaction in and around the club to Jordan Pickford’s clumsy clattering of such a symbolic and catalytic presence. Yet Liverpool had been shipping an alarming number of goals even prior to van Dijk’s injury. While the 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa might be written off by some as an anomaly in keeping with everything else on that wild Sunday in the Premier League, that result was part of a wider pattern of poor defending. Since securing the title, Liverpool have kept only two clean sheets in 14 Premier League matches.

The loss of Van Dijk has been compounded by the absence of Joel Matip and a hamstring injury to makeshift replacement Fabinho in the Champions League this week. Klopp is currently thin on options in an area where he needs to find a long-term solution, and quickly. Nathaniel Phillips made a promising Premier League debut on Saturday, nullifying West Ham’s lone striker Sebastian Haller, but teams with more attacking ambition and better quality in the final third will be eager to get at Liverpool in their current guise, particularly from wide areas.

Football at the moment feels surreal for so many reasons, and it’s in thoroughly in keeping with this mood that Liverpool should return to the top of the table despite having conceded more goals than any other team in the league. They’ve also scored more than anyone else, and at the top end of the pitch have the best get-out-of-jail cards in the country, even if one of them is struggling for form right now. The dip in performance by Roberto Firmino however has been handily offset by the astute signing of Diogo Jota, who already looks to be tuned right into Klopp’s frequency. It might not take too many more cameos from him to give Klopp a selection headache up front, one of those good problems that managers like to be presented with.

Any issues probably seem a bagatelle when you’re perched at the top of the league. Whether Liverpool can stay there without Van Dijk makes for a fascinating season. Results so far and the strange air around the game in general with the atmospheres removed would suggest that a league-winning tally this season might not be of the 90-plus calibre we have seen in recent years. That might bring the teams that Liverpool have accelerated away from in recent years into the argument. Though if Liverpool, like all epochal sides, can negotiate the obstacles they’re beginning to encounter, then a dynasty is still theirs to establish.

