Ghana win at last to top Group F at Cup of Nations

The 2-0 victory catapulted Ghana to top place in Group F, by the narrowest of margins ahead of Cameroon on the number of goal scored, avoiding a weekend clash with arch rivals Nigeria.

Ayew, who also struck the woodwork twice, showed both strength and guile as he broke down the left flank, shrugged off two defenders and then curled the ball into the far corner some 30 seconds into the second half.

Partey added the second in the 72nd minute as he slid home a cross from left back Baba Rahman. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alison Williams)