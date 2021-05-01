Football

Gian Piero Gasperini: 'There is 'still a lot at stake' for Atalanta in remaining matches

'There is still a lot at stake' said Gian Piero Gasperini with only five Serie A matches remaining for the end of the season. Atalanta is looking to qualify for their third consecutive Champions League if they manage to finish in the top four. Atalanta must win their match against Sassuolo on Sunday if they want to avoid Inter Milan to clinch the Serie A title after their 2-0 win over Crotone.

