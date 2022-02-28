Gianluigi Buffon will play on until he is at least 46 after signing a new contract at Parma until 2024.

The veteran goalkeeper returned to his boyhood club last summer and has been a regular in Serie B this season.

At the age of 44, Buffon is showing no sign of slowing down. Italy’s 2006 World Cup winner began his career at Parma, before two spells at Juventus and one year at Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon’s side have struggled in their attempt to win promotion straight back to Serie A, having been relegated last season, but he appears to be convinced by the project he is involved with.

"For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy," Buffon told Sky Italia.

"My return to Parma was linked to the relationships and the deep bond I have always had with this city.

"If I hadn't believed in what the president has in mind and in what we are doing, I would not have accepted this proposal. I am optimistic for the future of this club. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge for me."

Buffon is trying to help Parma return to their glory years, having helped them win the UEFA Cup in 1999.

