Ginter the inspiration as Germany clinch Euro 2020 spot

Ginter broke the deadlock in the 41st minute with a clever backheel, provided a dummy which allow Leon Goreztka to score the second and the pass for Toni Kroos to add the third.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved a penalty from Igor Stasevich in the 75th minute and Kroos added a fourth.

Group C leaders Germany, with 18 points, qualified with one match to spare along with the Dutch, who are two points behind. Northern Ireland are on 13 with one match each to play.

Belarus could still qualify through the Nations League playoffs in March. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)