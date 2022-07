Football

Giorgio Chiellini 'happy' to have his ex-Juventus team-mates' support at home debut for LAFC

Giorgio Chiellini said he was "happy" to have the support of his former Juventus team- mates when he made his home debut for LAFC on Friday. Chiellini and LAFC were cheered on in the front row at Banc of California Stadium by Angel Di Maria and several other players from Juventus, Chiellini's former club for the past 17 seasons.

00:01:56, an hour ago