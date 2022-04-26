Giorgio Chiellini will retire from international football after Italy’s friendly against Argentina at Wembley in June.

The veteran defender, 37, has made 116 appearances for the Azzurri and was a key player in their European Championship win last summer.

He sits alongside Andrea Pirlo in joint-fifth place on the list of Italy's most-capped players. Only Daniele de Rossi (117), Paolo Maldini (126), Fabio Cannavaro (136) and Gianluigi Buffon (176) have made more appearances.

"I'll say goodbye to the national team at Wembley, where I experienced the pinnacle of my career winning the Euros," Chiellini told DAZN after Juventus’ dramatic late win over Sassuolo on Monday

"I'd like to say goodbye to the Azzurri with a nice memory. That will certainly be my last game with Italy."

Chiellini made his Italy debut in 2004 and was part of the squad that finished runners-up at the Euros in 2012.

He will not bow out at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Italy failed to qualify, losing in a play-off to North Macedonia

Chiellini has not decided whether he will continue playing for Juventus beyond this season.

"My love affair with Juventus is not ending, it will never end," he said. "Of course, from now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best.

"Let's reach fourth place [in Serie A] first and win the Coppa Italia, then we'll sit down with my two families - at home and Juventus - to figure out what is best for everyone.

"It was the same last summer, I took time and didn't sign the new contract until after the Euros. At my age, you can't look too far into the long-term, but that's only natural, it's all fine."

Juve are fourth in Serie A, eight points clear of fifth-placed AS Roma with four matches remaining.

They face Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final on May 11.

