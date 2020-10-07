Giroud netted twice in a 7-1 demolition of Ukraine in a friendly, celebrating his 100th cap in style in front of visitors' coach Andriy Shevchenko, one of his idols.

"I feel a lot of pride, it's a great honour for me and I'm happy it happened for my 100th cap," Giroud told French TV channel TF1.

"I'm happy I did it on front of Shevchenko, he was one of my favourite players, if not my favourite player when I was a teenager," the Chelsea forward said of the former AC Milan and Ukraine striker, winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2004.

Giroud said he would now take it step by step to improve his goal tally, although he hinted he was targeting Henry's record, which he set in 123 international appearances.

Asked whether he was going for the 51-goal mark, he said: "There's no limit. You have to set yourself goals. Let's see when I reach 46, 47 goals."

