Giroud scored either side of Benjamin Pavard's first-half strike as Les Bleus recovered from Viktor Claesson's early opener.

Sweden, who reduced the arrears through Robin Quaison before France's Kingsley Coman wrapped it up in stoppage time, were relegated into League B.

Football Spain hammer Germany 6-0 to reach Nations League final four 10 MINUTES AGO

Didier Deschamps's France side, who had already qualified for the Final Four, topped Group 3 with 16 points from six games, three points ahead of Portugal, who beat third-placed Croatia 3-2 away.

Sweden finished bottom on three points, behind Croatia on goal difference.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Football WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Mali, Tunisia join list of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers 16 MINUTES AGO