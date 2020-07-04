Football

Giroud, Willian and Barkley fire Chelsea to victory over Watford

ByReuters
27 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - First-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Willian and a late strike from Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Watford on Saturday and a boost to their ambitions for Champions League football next season.

France striker Giroud hit the target in the 28th minute, after a brisk move between Barkley and Mason Mount, with a low left foot shot that bounced in off the post.

Brazil's Willian sent goalkeeper Ben Foster the wrong way from the spot two minutes before halftime, after American winger Christian Pulisic, racing down the left, had drawn a clumsy foul from Etienne Capoue. Barkley added a third in stoppage time, after being set up by captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

It was a vital win for Chelsea, who lost to lowly West Ham United in midweek, as it returned them to fourth place after Manchester United had stolen the coveted spot for a few hours by beating Bournemouth 5-2. Watford remained fourth from bottom, a point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Clare Lovell Editing by Christian Radnedge)

