Gladbach book last Champions League spot with 2-1 win

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Borussia Moenchengladbach capped a successful season with a spot in next season's Champions League group stage on Saturday by beating Hertha Berlin 2-1 on the final day of Bundesliga action for 2019/20 to finish in fourth place.

Jonas Hofmann tapped in after good work from Breel Embolo as Gladbach controlled the game throughout. By the 65th minute they had 17 shots compared to Hertha's one.

The roles were reversed in the 78th minute, with Embolo scoring at the far post after Hofmann had shaken off two markers to cut back into the box.

Gladbach, who had leapfrogged Bayer Leverkusen into fourth place last week, finished on 65 points, two ahead of Leverkusen. Vedad Ibisevic cut the deficit for Hertha in second-half stoppage time.

The top four teams qualify automatically for the Champions League group stage. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

