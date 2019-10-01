Gnabry hits four as Bayern trounce Tottenham 7-2

The evening had begun well for Tottenham with Son Heung-min scoring in the 12th minute but Joshua Kimmich's superb effort levelled things up in a rip-roaring start.

Robert Lewandowski's 55th Champions League goal gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime and Gnabry piled on the misery for the hosts with a sizzling solo effort in the 53rd minute before slotting in his second shortly afterwards.

Harry Kane's penalty restored some hope for Tottenham on the hour but Bayern were not finished and former Arsenal winger Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

The suffering was not over for last year's runners-up though as Lewandowski and Gnabry struck in the 87th and 88th minutes.

Bayern are top of Group B with six points from two games with Tottenham on one. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)