Goalkeeper Mignolet to join Club Brugge from Liverpool

Mignolet was part of the Liverpool squad that claimed the Champions League crown last season and ends a six-year spell at Anfield in which he made more than 200 appearances in all competitions.

After 22 appearances in all competitions during the 2017-18 campaign, the 31-year-old was restricted to only two games last season having fallen behind Alisson in the pecking order.

Brugge had announced https://www.clubbrugge.be/en/news/agreement-principle-simon-mignolet-joins-club-brugge on Sunday that Belgium international Mignolet agreed a five-year deal, while British media said the transfer fee was in the range of 7 million pounds ($8.51 million).

Mignolet began his career at Belgian side STVV and switched to Sunderland in 2010 before earning a move to Liverpool three years later.

