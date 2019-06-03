Goalkeeper Roos signs new Derby contract but Cole and Nugent left without deals

Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos has signed a new two-year contract with the Rams while Ashley Cole and David Nugent remain without deals, the club has announced.

The 27-year-old Dutchman’s existing contract was due to expire at the end of June, but he will now remain at Pride Park until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Roos is one of the team’s longest-serving players after signing from Nuneaton in January 2014, spending time out on loan at Rotherham, AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Plymouth.

Roos has made 29 first-team appearances in total for the Rams, 24 of which came during the recently-completed season when he took over from the injured Scott Carson in the new year. However, his campaign ended on a low note after making a costly error in the Championship play-off final defeat to Aston Villa.

Former England left-back Cole, 38, joined Derby in January after leaving LA Galaxy while 34-year-old striker Nugent arrived in January 2017.

Also on the list of first-team players who Derby say have ‘not currently been offered new terms’ are Efe Ambrose, Alex Pearce and Marcus Olsson. Craig Bryson, however, is in talks over a new contract.

On-loan players Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount are set to return to Chelsea with Liverpool’s Harry Wilson and Andy King of Leicester also due to go back to their parent clubs.

Derby’s full retained list: Scott Carson, Andre Wisdom, Craig Forsyth, Richard Keogh, Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence, Florian Jozefzoon, Jack Marriott, Bradley Johnson, George Evans, Jacob Butterfield, Chris Martin, Mason Bennett, Kelle Roos, Nick Blackman, Duane Holmes, Max Lowe, Ikechi Anya, Curtis Davies, George Thorne, Jonathan Mitchell, Jayden Bogle, Luke Thomas, Max Bird, Tom Huddlestone and Scott Malone.