Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Golden Boy award.

Tuttosport confirmed the news on Monday in a statement from the organisation’s director, Xavier Jacobelli

"I am pleased to report that the Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has won the 19th edition of our international trophy which elects the best under-21 player in the world, registered for a European club in the top division. A deserved triumph.

“The Canarian boy, who succeeds Erling Haaland, has beaten the competition by leaving a huge trail in his wake. Of the 40 journalists who vote, representing the most illustrious newspapers of our continent, 24 placed him in first place, another nine in second position and three in third.”

Pedri received 318 points, with the second-placed Jude Bellingham receiving 119 points. The 199 margin is the biggest gap in the history of the award.

"Thank you, Tuttosport!" said 18-year-old Pedri in a video message.

I thank Tuttosport for this trophy which makes me proud.

"Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me. And, of course, many thanks to Barça, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day without whom I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy.

Pedri is currently recovering from a thigh injury and is yet to play for new manager Xavi Hernandez.

