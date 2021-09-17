Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood, Jude Bellingham and Luke Thomas have been included in the 40-man shortlist for the Golden Boy award.
The names were announced on Friday by Italian sports publication Tuttosport, who founded the award in 2003, and has grown to becoming one of the most prestigious awards in football.
The award is given to a young footballer (under the age of 21) playing in Europe's top leagues who is seen to have been the most impressive during a calendar year.
Previous winners include Wayne Rooney (2004), Lionel Messi (2005), Sergio Aguero (2007), Kylian Mbappe (2017) and in 2020, Erling Haaland.
In June, 100 names were published, with the list being trimmed to 40 on Friday, and by October 15, 20 names will be in the final list to be voted on.
40 names announced
English players in bold
- Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund
- Karim Adeyemi - RB Salzburg
- Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolves
- Ander Barrenetxea - Real Sociedad
- Myron Boadu - Monaco
- Brian Brobbey - RB Leipzig
- Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid
- Rayan Cherki - Lyon
- Mohamed-Ali Cho - Angers
- Francisco Conceicao - Porto
- Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich
- Charles De Ketelaere - Club Brugge
- Ersin Destanoglu - Besiktas
- Jeremy Doku - Rennes
- Eric Garcia - Barcelona
- Bryan Gil - Tottenham Hotspur
- Goncalo Ramos - Benfica
- Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax
- Mason Greenwood - Manchester United
- Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig
- Pedri - Barcelona
- Ilaix Moriba - RB Leipzig
- Odilon Kossounou - Bayer Leverkusen
- Noni Madueke - PSV
- Felix Mambimbi - Young Boys
- Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
- Mykhaylo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk
- Mohamed Ihattaren - Sampdoria
- Nuno Mendes - Paris Saint-Germain
- Roberto Piccoli - Atalanta
- Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
- Yeremi Pino - Villarreal
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- William Saliba - Marseille
- Martin Satriano - Inter Milan
- Luke Thomas - Leicester City
- Khephren Thuram - OGC Nice
- Jurrien Timber - Ajax
- Florian Wirtz - Leverkusen
- Ilya Zabarnyi - Dynamo Kyiv
