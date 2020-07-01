Gomes leaves Man United after rejecting new contract

July 1 (Reuters) - Highly-rated young attacking midfielder Angel Gomes has left Manchester United after rejecting a new contract offer, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Gomes worked his way through the ranks to become the first player born in the 2000s to represent United, making his debut against Crystal Palace at the end of 2016-17 season.

But the 19-year-old struggled for regular first-team opportunities under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, featuring in six matches across all competitions this season.

Chelsea have been linked with Gomes in British media reports but their manager Frank Lampard has dismissed suggestions his club made a lucrative offer for the player.

"I can elaborate to the point that it's never been mentioned on my end. That's it," Lampard said. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

