Gone in 12 seconds: Non-league player sees red after bizarre 'double foul'

Garforth Town's Alex Low made a late tackle on one of the Bridlington Town players to foil a counter-attack in a Northern Counties East Football League match on Saturday.

The referee played the advantage as Bridlington players charged forward, only for Low to make another poorly-timed lunge -- this time well inside his own half.

After the referee blew his whistle for a free kick, he brandished two yellow cards at Low before adding a red.

For his part, Low had no complaints as he jogged off the pitch.

The club's Twitter account shared the video https://twitter.com/TheGarforthTown/status/1221349769475436544 of the incident and wrote: "Here's something you don't see every day... The ref gives Garforth's Alex Low three cards at once."

The video attracted thousands of viewers after Garforth secured a 1-1 draw at the weekend, with former Premier League official Bobby Madley praising the referee for the way he dealt with the situation.

"This is excellent refereeing! Always a risk to play advantage on a yellow card, especially on edge of area like that but this is very well managed with really good awareness," he tweeted https://twitter.com/BobbyMadley2/status/1221363010180210691. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)