Gordon Taylor will step down as chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association at the end of the season.

The 75-year-old has been in the role since 1981 but will announce his resignation in a letter to members on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor’s departure comes after the Sports Resolution review into the PFA, which, according to the Daily Telegraph, will recommend a “major overhaul of the players’ union”.

It is reported that Taylor’s letter also contains key recommendations for change.

Taylor announced the review in 2018 and said at the time that the PFA’s entire management committee would stand down at the annual general meeting following the report's release, which is on Thursday.

According to the Telegraph he has written: "As I announced at our previous AGM, now that the Independent Review process has completed, I too will step down, by the end of the current season.

"A new chief executive will be elected following the recruitment procedure recommended by the independent review, and we have already made substantial progress in that direction. I will of course be available in the future whenever needed to support the PFA."

Taylor has come under fire around the issue of dementia in football, with John Stiles, son of England World Cup winner Nobby, saying earlier on Wednesday that he should resign.

"This cannot be allowed to continue," Stiles told the Daily Mail. "I have no confidence that the PFA's current leadership team can address the scandal of which they are responsible."

