Graham Barrow appointed assistant manager at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury have appointed Graham Barrow as the club’s new assistant manager.

Former Wigan, Rochdale and Bury boss Barrow is reunited with Shrews manager Sam Ricketts after the pair worked together at Wrexham.

“Graham has coached and managed from non-league through to the Premier League and he knows the game inside and out,” Ricketts told the club’s official website.

“I believe he will be a valuable asset to the team and will help to improve standards and push us on.”

The Shrews are hoping to appoint a new goalkeeping coach after confirming the departure of Danny Coyne.

“Rumours of Danny’s departure broke on social media, and then the press, the weekend before last,” the club said.

“As discussions between the club and Danny were still ongoing, the club were not in a position to comment until now.”

First-team coach Eric Ramsay will continue in his role after being promoted from academy manager when Ricketts was placed in charge in December, while fitness coach Marc Lindsay has also left the club.