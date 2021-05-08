British media began linking Brighton boss Graham Potter with Spurs just hours after the north London club sacked Jose Mourinho last month.

And, since Spurs appointed former midfielder Ryan Mason as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season, those noises have grown louder - particularly after alternative Spurs targets Julian Nagelsman and Erik ten Hag signed new contracts elsewhere.

Brighton, 15th in the league on 37 points, will secure top-flight safety for next season if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. And the highly-rated Potter, who impressed with jobs at Swansea and Ostersund prior to his time at Brighton, says he is concentrating solely on matter at hand.

"My focus is on here," Potter said before Sunday's trip to Wolves. "We haven't finished anything here, there’s a lot to do and I am really happy here.

"I think that's the challenge of being a football coach, certainly in the modern day; there is speculation, positive and negative." Potter continued.

"It was only a few months ago I was answering questions whether I had the support of the chairman so you've got to take these things with a pinch of salt."

