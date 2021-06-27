Potter eyes bigger jobs than Spurs

Graham Potter would potentially reject Tottenham's advances if they attempted to poach the Brighton manager, The Sun reports , while sources have claimed he would rather bide his time and hold out for a job with a top-four Premier League team. It would cost Spurs £15m in compensation alone to get Potter, but the Brighton boss has the likes of Manchester City, United and Liverpool in his sights - were jobs to become available.

Premier League Nuno Espirito Santo latest leading candidate for Tottenham job - reports 25/06/2021 AT 08:08

Paper Round's view: That is... ambitious from Potter, if true, and a great big jump too. Were Spurs really to come calling it would be a surprise if he turned them down, but as The Sun mentions his contract will make it tricky for anyone to afford him anytime soon. Depends how much Spurs want him.

**

Shaw: I’m in Mourinho’s head

Not a transfer or manager line but it’s difficult to ignore this story with a lot of the back pages running it. After not being on the best of terms when Jose Mourinho was Manchester United manager, Luke Shaw has hit back after the soon-to-be Roma boss called the England left-back’s delivery “dramatically bad” against the Czech Republic.

“He likes some, he doesn’t like others and I fell into the category where he didn’t like me,” Shaw said. “I tried as hard as I could to get back on to his side but it never worked out, no matter what I did.

“There is no hiding that we didn’t get on. I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t.

He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said: ‘What’s his problem?’ and: ‘Why does he keep talking?’ He just needs to move on. Hopefully he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot.

Paper Round’s view: Shaw is in a strong place to openly criticise a man who was evidently detrimental towards his career, having improved drastically since Mourinho left United. As a pundit Mourinho will have likely been asked about Shaw, instead of choosing to criticise him freely, but it does seem he’s hung up about something given Shaw was on the whole impressive against Czech Republic.

**

Inter look to Bellerin if Hakimi goes

Inter Milan could look at buying Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin as Achraf Hakimi looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain, the Daily Mail reports . With PSG set to beat Chelsea to the signing of the full-back, Inter are considering their options, and will look at loaning Bellerin with an option to buy. Arsenal value the 26-year-old at £17m.

Hector Bellerin Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Biggest surprise was reading Bellerin is only 26 – feels like he has been around for over a decade. With that in mind, he still has plenty of years left ahead of him so long as he can stave off injury problems which have plagued him in recent seasons. He may well feel the time is right for a new challenge, too, with the Serie A champions no less.

**

Sancho wages to more than double

Jadon Sancho is set to earn £250,000-a-week once his long-awaited move to Manchester United is finally completed, the Daily Star reports . The Borussia Dortmund forward is finally close to signing for United and with the England international currently on £100,000-a-week, his salary is going to sky-rocket once he’s wearing red.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park on May 22, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: The Star’s report said “only” £100,000-a-week. But yes, looks like this one could be done soon. Thank the moon and stars.

Transfers Lopetegui turns down 'dizzying' offer from Tottenham 23/06/2021 AT 14:55