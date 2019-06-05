Granada back in Spanish top flight after draw with Mallorca

The result left Granada second in the standings of Spain's LaLiga 123, five points ahead of third-placed Malaga who beat Albacete 2-1.

Granada's tally of 76 points made sure they could no longer by overhauled by either Malaga or fourth-placed Albacete, who both have 71 points and will enter a playoff.

Leaders Osasuna, who had earlier secured promotion, have 84 points after last week's 3-2 win at Cordoba.

Fifth-placed Mallorca, who are also assured of a playoff spot, took a 69th-minute lead through Salva Sevilla before Federico San Emeterio struck for Granada in the 88th to silence the home crowd.

The top two from Spain's second tier gain automatic promotion to La Liga while the next four teams enter a playoff for one remaining berth. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)