'Granit Xhaka got the support of the whole club' - Mikel Arteta praises in-form midfielder

Leaders Arsenal travel to Southampton as they look for their fifth straight win in the Premier League on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's men responded to the defeat away to Manchester United with victories over Brentford, Tottenham, Liverpool and Leeds. Ahead of the match Mikel Arteta discussed Granit Xhaka.

00:00:58, 21 minutes ago