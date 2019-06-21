Grant McCann swaps Doncaster for Hull

Grant McCann has been appointed Hull manager, the Championship club have announced.

The 39-year-old former Northern Ireland midfielder moves from League One side Doncaster to succeed Nigel Adkins, who was unable to come to terms on a new deal with the Tigers.

McCann, who has signed a 12-month rolling contract, said: “I am delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I am a very ambitious person and I always have been. To be in the Championship is the next step for me, and I’m pleased to be taking that step with a great club like Hull City.

“The KCOM Stadium is an impressive place, the training ground is excellent and there is a strong squad of players here. Hopefully we can have good times together and a successful season.”

McCann, who has previously managed Peterborough, will be assisted by Cliff Byrne – his former Scunthorpe team-mate and part of his staff as he led Doncaster to the League One play-offs in his one season in charge.

Under Adkins last term, Hull recovered from being bottom of the table in October to launch a late-season challenge for the play-offs.

They eventually finished 13th, with the end of the campaign overshadowed by protracted negotiations between Adkins and owners Assem and Ehab Allam which eventually ended with no new deal in place.