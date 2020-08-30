After 100 minutes of entertaining deadlock, the Socceroos fullback ghosted in behind the defence to chest a sublime angled pass from midfielder Luke Brattan into the net at the far post.

The grand final victory brought an end to an 11-month campaign and gave Sydney back-to-back titles for the first time, moving them above four-times champions Melbourne Victory in the list of most decorated A-League clubs.

Sydney had dominated the regular season, which was halted for almost four months due to the coronavirus outbreak and needed all three Melbourne-based teams and the Wellington Phoenix to relocate to New South Wales to finish it.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by William Maclean)

