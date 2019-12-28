Gray nets winner as much-changed Leicester beat West Ham

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Leicester City shook off chastening back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 victory at West Ham United to renew their distant chase of Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes from the side that lost 4-0 at home to Liverpool less than 48 hours earlier, but Leicester still had too much for a poor West Ham team with Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray on target.

Gray had an early penalty saved by West Ham's returning keeper Lukasz Fabianski but Iheanacho headed Leicester into a deserved lead in the 40th minute.

West Ham's one flowing move of the first half saw them level with Pablo Fornals slotting home.

Leicester regained the lead in the 56th minute with a superb counter-attack finished off by Gray and the visitors could have won by a bigger margin as West Ham's relegation worries grew.

While Leicester moved four points clear of Manchester City, who they lost to 3-1 last weekend, and reduced Liverpool's lead to 10 points, West Ham, without a home win since September, remain in 17th spot, one point above the bottom three. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)