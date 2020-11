Football

'Grealish can go all the way to the top' England teammate Trippier

"If he keeps playing like he is with the freedom and enjoying himself, he can go all the way to the top". England defender Kieran Trippier has high hopes for his England teammate, playmaker Jack Grealish. The 23-year-old Aston Villa player was one of very few bright spots in England's 2-0 loss to Belgium at the weekend.

