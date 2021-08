Football

Grealish 'really good' despite Leicester defeat says Pep

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Jack Grealish following the £100m man's brief cameo in the Community Shield loss to Leicester. An 89th minute penalty scored by ex-City striker Kelchi Iheanacho condemned Guardiola's makeshift side to a 1-0 defeat.

00:01:25, 33 minutes ago