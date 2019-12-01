LIVE

Aris Thessaloniki - Lamia

Greek Super League - 1 December 2019

Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between Aris Thessaloniki and Lamia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michael Oenning or Apostolos Mantzios? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Aris Thessaloniki and Lamia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aris Thessaloniki vs Lamia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

