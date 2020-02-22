LIVE

Asteras Tripolis - Panathinaikos

Greek Super League - 22 February 2020

Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between Asteras Tripolis and Panathinaikos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Milan Rastavac or Giorgos Donis? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Asteras Tripolis and Panathinaikos? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Asteras Tripolis vs Panathinaikos. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

