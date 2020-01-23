LIVE

Asteras Tripolis - Panionios

Greek Super League - 23 January 2020

Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between Asteras Tripolis and Panionios live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 23 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Milan Rastavac or Nicodemus Papavasiliou? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Asteras Tripolis and Panionios? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Asteras Tripolis vs Panionios. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

