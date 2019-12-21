LIVE

Asteras Tripolis - Xanthi

Greek Super League - 21 December 2019

Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between Asteras Tripolis and Xanthi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 21 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Milan Rastavac or Giorgos Paraskhos? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Asteras Tripolis and Xanthi? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Asteras Tripolis vs Xanthi. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

