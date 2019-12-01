LIVE

Panathinaikos - Asteras Tripolis

Greek Super League - 1 December 2019

Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between Panathinaikos and Asteras Tripolis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Giorgos Donis or Borja Jimenez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Panathinaikos and Asteras Tripolis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Panathinaikos vs Asteras Tripolis. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

