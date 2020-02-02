Panathinaikos
    -
    17:30
    02/02/20
    Olimpiako Stadio
    PAOK
      Greek Super League • Regular
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Panathinaikos - PAOK
      Greek Super League - 2 February 2020

      Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between Panathinaikos and PAOK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 2 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Giorgos Donis or Abel? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Panathinaikos and PAOK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Panathinaikos vs PAOK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.