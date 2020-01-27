LIVE

PAOK - Volos

Greek Super League - 27 January 2020

Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between PAOK and Volos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 27 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abel or Alberto Gallego? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between PAOK and Volos? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for PAOK vs Volos. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

