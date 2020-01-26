LIVE

Xanthi - OFI

Greek Super League - 26 January 2020

Greek Super League – Follow the Football match between Xanthi and OFI live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Giorgos Paraskhos or Giorgios Simos? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Xanthi and OFI? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Xanthi vs OFI. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

