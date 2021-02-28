Aris Thessaloniki - Atromitos

Follow the Greek Super League live Football match between Aris Thessaloniki and Atromitos with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 28 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Apostolos Mantzios or Georgios Korakakis? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Aris Thessaloniki and Atromitos news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Aris Thessaloniki and Atromitos. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

