Video footage emerged on Monday of Greenwood and Manchester City's Phil Foden allegedly inviting women to their hotel rooms after Saturday's Nations League win in Reykjavik.

England manager Gareth Southgate announced that both players would play no part in Tuesday's game in Denmark, adding that they had been isolated from the rest of the squad and would travel back from Iceland to Britain separately.

The 18-year-old Greenwood made his full international debut against Iceland as a substitute.

"Having now had the chance to reflect on what's happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused," Greenwood said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/mason-greenwood-issues-apology-and-promises-to-learn-lesson.

"It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

"Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake."

The Football Association (FA) has said it will be investigating the "unacceptable" breach of protocols. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Ed Osmond)

